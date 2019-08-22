Federal Heights veteran’s house unlivable after SUV crashes into it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. -- A stolen SUV crashed into a Federal Heights veteran's home last week.

The SUV went through a fence off of West 92nd Avenue and into the side of the home.

“The car went underneath and slammed a tree into the side of their house,” said neighbor Mike Gonzales.

The crash knocked out power at the home.

Without power, for now, the veteran and his wife are staying at a local hotel, awaiting word from their insurance company.

Unable to fix the home on his own, neighbors are in the process of putting a GoFundMe page established.