Elway talks about debilitating hand disorder, upcoming Broncos season

DENVER– The Denver Broncos General Manager, John Elway, opened up about a medical condition he was diagnosed with during an interview on Thursday morning with the Today show.

He spoke about Dupuytren Contracture, a progressive hand disorder, which gradually thickens and tightens tissue under the skin in the hand. Elway was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago.

“I couldn’t pick up a football…for me not to be able to pick up a football, that was an emergency,” stated Elway.

Elway is a part of the Facts on Hands campaign, which raises awareness for the disorder.

While on the show, he also talked about the Broncos.

"We've had two tough years. I'm excited about this team. We want to get through the preseason healthy and then see what we have. Ya never know. Our new head coach Vic Fangio. Joe Flacco great quarterback. We'll see what happens."

The Broncos play the Rams on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the fourth preseason game.