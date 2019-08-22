Driver sentenced in hit-and-run that left teen with lasting injuries

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The person who hit a Denver teen with his car and then left the scene is now behind bars.

The sentencing for Eldow Jabeldo took place Thursday morning; he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash happened in June 2018 near East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street and left 17-year-old Javon Hurd hospitalized in critical condition.

“To see him on a bed fighting for his life, and not even breathing on his own, is so heartbreaking,” said Hurd’s mother, Sheriece Furness, at the time of the crash.

The family was too upset to talk after sentencing Thursday.

More than a year later, Hurd still suffers from injuries that prevent him from working and driving.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for medical expenses.