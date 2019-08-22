Broomfield PD release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police Department released a sketch of the man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in the Broadlands neighborhood earlier this week.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with average build and average height.

He was seen driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 with a crew cab. The truck appears to have aftermarket wheels. The rear passenger-side wheel is missing a cap.

The alleged attempted kidnapping occurred about 4:15 p.m. Monday on Whitney Circle, not far from West 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

“A young teenager told Officers she was walking home from school when a man got out of a parked pickup truck and attempted to physically push her inside,” BPD said in a press release.

The girl was able to escape.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately. BPD Det. Lopez can also be reached at 720-887-5249.

Those hoping to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.