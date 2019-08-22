Brighton, Commerce City police ask public for help finding man following sex assault

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Brighton and Commerce City police departments are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man following a sexual assault.

On Thursday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released a bulletin stating authorities want to speak with the man “relating to a sexual assault.”

The bulletin did not say whether the man is considered a suspect.

He is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

In the photos released by Crime Stoppers, the man is wearing a white shirt.

Authorities did not say when or were the alleged sexual assault occurred. Details about the incident were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.