Brighton, Commerce City police ask public for help finding man following sex assault

Posted 3:11 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, August 22, 2019

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Brighton and Commerce City police departments are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man following a sexual assault.

On Thursday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released a bulletin stating authorities want to speak with the man “relating to a sexual assault.”

The bulletin did not say whether the man is considered a suspect.

He is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

In the photos released by Crime Stoppers, the man is wearing a white shirt.

Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Authorities did not say when or were the alleged sexual assault occurred. Details about the incident were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.