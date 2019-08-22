Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides free rides to cancer patients to and from treatments. One of the biggest roadblocks to cancer treatment can be the lack of transportation. Trained volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their personal vehicles to help patients get to the treatments they need. The American Cancer Society is in need of more volunteers to help patients get to their treatments.

Volunteer drivers must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, have a safe reliable vehicle and proof of insurance. The American Cancer Society provides free training to drivers and conducts criminal background and driving record checks. The program is very flexible. Volunteers can drive during times that work best for their schedules.

To volunteer as a driver, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or cancer.org/drive.