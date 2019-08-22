A special camp for special needs

Easterseals Colorado has a very special program for families who have a child or teenager who is living with a disability or special health care need. It is called the Discovery Club Program. Watch the segment to see how it helps not only the special needs child but the entire family. For more information call 303-233-1666 or go to Easterseals.com/co

