8-year-old boy seriously injured in mountain lion attack in Bailey

BAILEY, Colo.-- An 8-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion on Wednesday night in Bailey around 8 p.m.

He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, where he arrived around 9:45 p.m. FOX31 reporters saw the ambulance as it drove to the hospital and noticed it had its lights and sirens off and was not moving quickly.

According to a tweet sent out by Platte Canyon Fire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the boy received serious injuries in the attack.

Earlier this evening #pcfpd transported a minor who was attacked by a mtn. lion. Per our crews the patient did sustain serious injuries, the patient was treated and transported by our crews immediately. #CPW may have additional information. — Platte Canyon Fire (@plattecanyonfd) August 22, 2019

The attack is believed to have happened off of County Road 72.



Around 10 p.m., Colorado Parks and Wildlife said wildlife officers are searching for the animal at the scene of the attack. A dog team has been called in to help.

We can confirm this is a mountain lion attack on a young boy. Wildlife officers are searching the scene. A dog team has been called in to help search the area for the mountain lion & because of that Bailey residents are asked to please keep their pets indoors. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019

According to Jason Clay with CPW, wildlife officers are searching the area like it is a crime scene, "Like you would a crime scene we'll kind of take it the same area. We want to see what evidence we can find if its fur, clothing blood. Prints, paw prints."

"What we want to do is if we do get it see if we can positively identify the description. Are there any other markers that would help us be confident that this was the mountain lion that had attacked the child.", stated Clay.

CPW also shared an update around midnight on Thursday saying the attack happened in the Burland Subdivision in Bailey.

The area in Bailey of the mountain lion attack was the Burland Subdivision. pic.twitter.com/YZu4Hp3Irf — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019

CPW is planning a press conference at some point on Thursday with updates on the attack. We plan to stream it live on the FOX31 app and Facebook page.

Mountain Lion attacks are rare. However, if you encounter a lion, CPW has created a list and video with exactly what to do. You can see it here.