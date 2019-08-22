2 mountain lions euthanized following attack of 8-year-old boy in Bailey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. -- Two mountain lions were euthanized following an attack on an 8-year-old boy in Bailey.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday that it believes one of the mountain lions is the one that attacked the boy.

The agency said a dog team was in the area of the attack Thursday and received a call from a landowner who was missing a goat and had just seen two mountain lions.

Wildlife officers responded to the area, which was about one mile away from the site of the original attack.

When officers arrived, they found two mountain lions fitting the description of the lion involved in the attack.

Both lions were then euthanized.

"We believe that one of these two lions is from the attack Wednesday night. We say that because of the proximity and that they fit the description of the lion reported to us from the attack," CPW said via Twitter.

The mountain lions will be taken to a CPW lab for necropsies. The bodies will then be sent to a forensic lab in Wyoming for DNA analysis.

"That is how we would be able to confirm with absolute certainty that we got the mountain lion from the attack," CPW said.

The mountain lion bit the boy outside a home in the Burland Ranchettes subdivision about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to CPW, the boy and his brother were playing on a trampoline when the 8-year-old heard a friend calling from a neighboring house. The 8-year-old ran to see the friend.

"While he was running, the mountain lion attacked and bit the boy on the head," CPW said in a press release.

The brother ran inside the house and told their father that something did not sound right.

"The father rushed outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion let go of the child as the father approached and took off running. A 911 call was made and the boy was taken to the hospital," CPW said in the release.

As of Thursday afternoon, the boy was in fair condition.

Since 1990, there have been 22 mountain lion attacks on people in Colorado, according to CPW. Three of the attacks were fatal, with the most recent fatal attack occurring in 1999.