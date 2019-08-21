Video: Media cameras allowed inside Aurora ICE facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — For the first time, media cameras were allowed inside the Aurora ICE facility, which is privately owned and operated by the GEO Group.

No faces were allowed to be shown, but a pool representing Denver television stations did give us our best look at the facility.

Medical facilities, a law library, female and male quarters as well as a processing area is available in the video above.

The Aurora ICE facility has been in the national spotlight since multiple lawsuits and protests have taken place.