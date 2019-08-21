Tourists fined for riding e-scooters on Wisconsin highway, blame GPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Traffic cameras captured an unusual sight on a Wisconsin highway Monday – three men riding electric scooters.

On Monday afternoon, it was not just cars, SUVs, and semis zipping down I-94. Wisconsin Department of Transportation video showed the three men, reportedly tourists from Texas, riding single file on the freeway.

Later, they made an attempt to exit the interstate, but before that could happen, deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) stopped to question them. At one point, video shows a rider wearing a red baseball cap appear to get animated with investigators as he explains what happened.

According to a spokeswoman from the MCSO, the three men stated they were visiting from Texas, and were following their GPS to the Harley-Davidson Museum. All three men received a citation for moped/cycle on freeway where prohibited. It carries a fine of $204.

Deputies loaded the scooters into a squad car and the three men were driven from the interstate.

Spokespersons for all so-called "dockless" scooter companies remind people to obey the law while riding.

On Monday, Marquette University officials announced scooters are prohibited on campus property.