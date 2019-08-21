Cooler weather expected to stick around Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — There will be scattered storms along the Front Range and Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The timing right now looks to impact the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak Region during the evening commute with another round of late evening storms that will be more likely on the Northern Front Range. Storms have potential to turn severe with a marginal risk in place. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be the main threats but there could also be hail and gusty winds in stronger storms that develop.

Thursday will stay in the 80s with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon storms. Storms will be more spotty in nature tomorrow than this afternoon and evening so not everyone will see rainfall. Once again, a marginal risk of severe storms is in place over the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds will all be possible.

Temperatures return to the 90s on Friday with a 10% chance of an isolated storm. The weekend ahead will be hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday.

The beginning of next week will start off hot and dry before cooler weather moves in by mid-week.

