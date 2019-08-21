× Second victim in Lakewood park stabbings identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 19-year-old was identified Wednesday as the second person stabbed to death at a Lakewood park last week.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, Ivan Rodriguez is the man who was stabbed near the Heritage Center at Belmar Park shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

He died over the weekend.

Seven hours after Rodriguez was stabbed, another man was found stabbed to death near the Colorado Firefighters Memorial. He was identified as Stevan Sandvick, 61.

Vicente Enrique Orozco, 19 , was arrested in connection to Sandvick’s death.

It is unknown whether the two stabbings are connected.