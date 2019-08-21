Salad chain Sweetgreen plans to open in downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Boulder

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms expected for Front Range, Plains

Posted 4:47 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, August 21, 2019

DENVER — Hip salad chain Sweetgreen is tossing up a few Colorado locations.

The company is set to plant eateries in Cherry Creek, Boulder and near Denver’s Union Station, public records show. They will be the California-based company’s first locations in Colorado.

State business records show that company formed Sweetgreen Colorado LLC in March. In late July, that entity created the trade names Sweetgreen LODO, Sweetgreen Cherry Creek and Sweetgreen Boulder.

Permit applications recently submitted to Denver indicate that the company plans to move into one of the retail units in East West Partners’ Coloradan condo development, at 1750 Wewatta St. near Union Station. In Cherry Creek, the company plans to move in next to Soul Cycle at 255 St. Paul St., within BMC Investments’ St. Paul Collection project.

Sweetgreen has submitted permits for a space at 255 Saint Paul St. Credit: BusinessDen

A Sweetgreen spokeswoman didn’t provide comment as of press time.

