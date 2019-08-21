Remains found in burnt vehicle in Greeley identified

GREELEY, Colo. — The remains discovered in a burnt vehicle in Greeley earlier this month have been identified.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as 57-year-old Elsie Gay Sanderford.

The vehicle caught fire on Aug. 7 in the 13100 block of Weld County Road 56, near Highway 257 and 29th Street. Nearby workers discovered the charred vehicle.

Sanderford was identified by scientific means. A final manner and cause of death await autopsy and laboratory reports.

The case remains under investigation by the Greeley Police Department.