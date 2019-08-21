Remains found in burnt vehicle in Greeley identified

Posted 1:11 pm, August 21, 2019, by

GREELEY, Colo. — The remains discovered in a burnt vehicle in Greeley earlier this month have been identified.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as 57-year-old Elsie Gay Sanderford.

The vehicle caught fire on Aug. 7 in the 13100 block of Weld County Road 56, near Highway 257 and 29th Street. Nearby workers discovered the charred vehicle.

Sanderford was identified by scientific means. A final manner and cause of death await autopsy and laboratory reports.

The case remains under investigation by the Greeley Police Department.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 40.392072 by -104.715823.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.