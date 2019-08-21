Rates in the 3’s – NOW is Time to Buy Home or Refi – Ideal Home Loans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With just one phone call, you could save hundreds of dollars on your mortgage payment every month. Brent Ivinson, Owner & President of Ideal Home Loans, talks about rates that are surprisingly low right now and could save you more money when you refi, or qualify for more home when you buy! The team from Ideal Home Loans can help you qualify for the lowest rate possible and get pre-approved to buy a home. If you act now, you won't have a payment until November! Call 303-867-7000.

Thank you to Ideal Home Loans for donating $10,100 to Joana Canal's Woman of the Year campaign, which raised $45,888 for LLS at IdealHomeLoans.com/WomanoftheYear.