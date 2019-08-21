Police investigate attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old Grand Junction girl

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl walking home from school managed to escape and run home after a man allegedly tried kidnapping her on Monday afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department said.

Police said the girl was walking home from Redlands Middle School after missing the bus.

She was on a bike path under the Grand Avenue Bridge when she allegedly was approached from behind by some one she described as a Hispanic man in his 60s.

The girl told investigators the man had an average build and was average in height. He had white mustache and was wearing a green and gray hat and blue jeans.

The girl said the man grabbed her from behind and tried pulling her off the path, but she was able to get away and run home.

The girl told police the man was holding a gun at the time of the incident. She was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-242-6707.