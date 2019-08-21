One killed, one injured after motorcyclist crashes into garage in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A woman was killed and one a man was seriously injured after a motorcyclist crashed into the garage of a home on Tuesday night, the Loveland Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of North Boise Avenue just after 10 p.m. The motorcycle was going northbound when it went off the side of the road and into the garage, police said.

A woman passenger was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driver was also thrown and was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

Because of the circumstances of the crash and the condition of the driver, charges have yet to be filed.

Officers will screen the case with the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Police said preliminary reports indicate alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-667-2151.