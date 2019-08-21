Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms expected for Front Range, Plains

Nike’s new Sneaker Club for kids

Posted 2:26 pm, August 21, 2019, by

If you're a parent you know all too well the stress that comes with having to shop for new shoes for your little ones. Parents have been searching for a solution for the hassle of having to go to a crowded, busy store with their kids to shop for new sneakers.

Meaghan B. Murphy, a lifestyle expert and the Executive Director at Good Housekeeping shares an exciting new sneaker club that can solve that problem for parents! For more information on Nike's new Sneaker Club for kids go to NikeAdventureClub.com

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.