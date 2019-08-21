× Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing at Lakewood park

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 61-year-old Stevan Sandvick at a Lakewood park last week.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the man was arrested about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. His name and photograph have not yet been released.

Sandvick’s death was one of two that occurred at Belmar Park within seven hours. It is unknown whether the stabbings are related.

Someone walking in the park discovered Sandvick’s body near the Colorado Firefighters Memorial Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found he appeared to have been stabbed several times.

This story will be updated when police release the suspect’s name and picture.