Man allegedly poses as Fort Collins bicycle store manager to steal, sell bicycles

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A bike shop is putting out a word of warning after someone has been using their name to commit fraud in a string of bike thefts.

John Lambert, manager of Recycled Cycles, near south College Avenue, made a stunning discovery.

“One of my friends text me and asked if I was still selling a bike online and I responded with, what?” Lambert said.

After he investigated, Lambert discovered a man was allegedly taking photos of bikes parked and locked on the Colorado State University campus. He would then reportedly post them on the “Let Go” app using Lambert's name and his store name to add a layer of legitimacy.

“From what we could tell he would get someone interested, cut the lock and steal the bike and then sell it,” Lambert said.

The manager said the incidents have hurt their reputation and scammed several people around town.

“I was pretty upset. It was gross,” Lambert said.

Lambert alerted police and found the man through the app selling a $700 dollar bike for one hundred dollars.

“That is a GT Transeo, which I actually do sell in my store. He was selling it for 120 bucks,” he said.

The Colorado State University Police Department arrested 23-year-old Gordon Slone in connection to this case. He has been charged with theft and possession of burglary tools.

Lambert said he wants others to be careful when doing business online.

“It’s that day in age when everyone is using technology to do it, but it makes it easier for the guys to do this as well," he said.

As the bike shop works to clear its name, Lambert may pursue defamation charges against the suspect.