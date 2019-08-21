Larimer County K9 to get body armor thanks to Fort Collins couple’s donation

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office K9, Tyr, will receive body armor thanks to a donation from a Fort Collins couple.

Tyr, a Belgian Malinois, will get a bullet and stab protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Cindy and Jerry Runta, of Fort Collins, sponsored the vest, which will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Cindy and Jerry Runta.”

One vest needs a $950 donation, according to the release, but the vests are valued between $1,744 and $2,283.

According to the release, an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s are stationed throughout the U.S.

For more information, call 508-824-6978 or go to the Vested Interest K9s website.

The vest is expected to be delivered in 8-10 weeks.

For more information about the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, check out the office’s website.