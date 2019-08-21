Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms expected for Front Range, Plains

Keeping Cool at Punch Bowl Social

The summer heat is still on high in the Metro Denver area.  We have an idea of how you can keep cool and still have fun with the whole family.  Punch Bowl Social not only has refreshing cocktails, but they have multiple games and activities for the whole family to stay cool.

Need an idea on a cocktail to keep you cool, try out this Palm Tree Shade, here's the recipe below.

Palm Tree Shade Non-Alcoholic Punch

Punch Bowl Social

(serves 4)

- 10 oz tropical infused coconut water (coconut water, star anise, cinnamon sticks- let infuse for 24-48 hours

- 3 oz mint gum syrup (mint simple syrup with folded in arabic gum powder)

- 2 oz lemon juice

- 2 oz aquafaba

Mix together and pour over ice in a large punch bowl.

Garnish with lemon slices.

