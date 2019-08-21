× Hickenlooper will reportedly run for U.S. Senate; joins large field hoping to replace Gardner

DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will run for U.S. Senate, according to the Denver Post.

Hickenlooper, 67, joins a group of at least 11 Democrats hoping to challenge Sen. Cory Gardner in the 2020 election.

Gardner is widely considered one of the Republican senators most at risk of losing in 2020.

On Aug. 19, when asked about Hickenlooper’s possible Senate run, Gardner said, “I think we have a great record we are going to put up against anybody.”

On Aug. 15, Hickenlooper officially dropped out of the presidential race. In a video, Hickenlooper said he was seriously considering a run for Senate.

Hickenlooper served as Denver’s mayor from 2003 to 2011. He was Colorado’s governor from 2011 until January 2019, when Gov. Jared Polis took office.