Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weld County is the only County outside of California to be listed in the top 10 of the highest producing agricultural counties and has been in the top 10 since 1969. Over 50% of the milk produced in Colorado comes from Weld County along with lamb production and various crops like potatoes, carrots and corn.

So, the Colorado Agriculture, Greeley Creative District is celebrating all things that Weld County has to offer by putting on a feast!

Come join the 6th Annual Greeley Agriculture Feast this weekend in Greeley where all the dishes and drinks are Colorado made.

What: 6th Annual AgriCULTURE Feast

When (day and time): August 29th, 5:30-9:00

Where: Centennial Village Museum, 1475 A St. Greeley, CO 80631

Cost: $50