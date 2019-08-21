× Global Leadership Academy in Adams County placed on lockdown as deputies investigate Safe-2-Tell tip

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Global Leadership Academy was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as deputies investigated a Safe-2-Tell tip, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The academy is at 7480 Broadway, just northwest of Interstate 25 and Highway 36.

Broadway was closed between Greenwood Boulevard El Paso Street for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the nature of the tip.

Deputies began directing students and staff to certain areas on campus during the search and investigative process.

The sheriff’s office said any parents or family who are coming to the area should go to Mickey’s Top Sirloin at 6950 Broadway.

The academy is for ninth- to 12th-graders and is part of the Mapleton School District.