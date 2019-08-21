Four sentenced in the 2017 murder of a 26-year-old in Denver

DENVER — Four people were sentenced Friday in the murder of a Montana man authorities said came to Denver to buy marijuana in 2017.

Joshua Hughes, 26, was in Denver attempting to buy 2 lbs. of marijuana for $3,000, after making a deal on a website called Commerce City Kush Club, according to a news release from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

He was found on Aug. 20, 2017 in the 5000 block of Titan Court with four gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries at the Denver Health Medical Center.

The following four people, who all pleaded guilty, were sentenced in connection to Hughes’s death: