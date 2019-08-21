Fired principal sues Wyatt Academy, Denver Public Schools

DENVER — A former principal at Wyatt Academy is suing the school and Denver Public Schools, alleging her firing was the result of unlawful racial discrimination.

Riley signed a contract to be the K-5 principal at the school at 3620 Franklin St. in April 2017.

She and three other employees were placed on administrative leave in May 2018 after a video surfaced of a fight on the playground.

The fight happened in April and school administration was notified right away, but Denver Public Schools didn’t know about it until May 17, 2018.

After an investigation, Riley was fired on July 28, 2018. Riley, who is white, said Wyatt’s board of directors replaced her with a black man.

Riley is seeking injunctive relief and appropriate damages and costs.