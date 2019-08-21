Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you a Mid-century modern fan? Well, you are in luck, this weekend you can experience all things MOD at the 13th annual Denver Mod show at the National Western Complex.

This popular event celebrates mid-century furnishing, fashion and fun! There will also be over 25 vintage campers where you can tour inside each trailer that will take you back in time.

What: Denver Mod (formerly Denver Modernism Show)

When (day and time): Aug. 23-24-25. Friday evening – all day Sat and Sun. Fri 6:00-10:00pm. Sat 11:00-5:00. Sun 11:00-4:00

Where: National Western Complex, Hall of Education, I-70 at Brighton Blvd exit.

Cost: $10 Sat or Sun. $20 Friday/weekend pass. Kids 12 and under FREE. Parking FREE.