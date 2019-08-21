Denver installing new bike corrals for bikes, e-scooters in hopes of making sidewalks safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The City of Denver is installing 13 bike corrals in strategic locations in hopes of making sidewalks safer for pedestrians while giving cyclists and e-scooter riders more places to park.

Denver Public Works is installing 13 "on-street" bike corrals by the end of the month. The corrals are installed on the street so cyclists and e-scooters do not have to ride on the sidewalk to access them.

The corrals will be installed under the city's "Vision Zero" project. "Vision Zero" works toward eliminate traffic deaths in the city of Denver. As of August 14, 51 people have died in traffic deaths in Denver in 2019. Last year, 61 people died in traffic deaths.

If you have suggestions on where you'd like to see bike corrals installed, you can give the city your input here.