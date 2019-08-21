Denver Fire Department investigating fires intentionally set in Green Valley Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The Denver Fire Department is searching for a person they believe is intentionally setting fires along the High Line Canal near homes in Green Valley Ranch.

The latest fire was set on Tuesday around 6 p.m. near East 42nd Avenue and Ensenada Street in Green Valley Ranch. The fire was put out quickly, according to the Denver Fire Department.

A FOX31 viewer sent us photos of the fire that popped up near Ensenada Park.

The Denver Fire Department says the fires are happening frequently. They say fires were also set last summer and they are anxious to find out who is starting them.

Neighbors who live in the area are also concerned the fires will grow out of control and damage their homes.

"I literally live around the corner. It's extremely concerning because I have an 8-year-old daughter and so it's just too close to home", Tammy Fitch shared.

Denver Fire has not provided an exact number of fires they have responded to, only saying it has been "frequent".

If you have any information about who might be starting the fires, contact Denver Fire.