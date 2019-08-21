× Cooler, wet weather ahead for Wednesday

Temperatures will drop below average for the first time in nearly ten days as thunderstorms return to the Front Range. Highs will hit the mid-80s this afternoon with an increase in cloud cover. Thunderstorms will start to pop up as early as 12-1 p.m. in the foothills, reaching the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by the afternoon. The overall severe weather risk is low, but strong wind, hail and frequent lightning can be expected.

Thursday’s forecast remains the same, with afternoon storms and seasonal temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s across the Front Range with breezy conditions.

Our pattern will start to shift heading into the weekend. Expect mainly dry conditions on Friday as highs soar back into the low 90s. We’ll keep the dry air around Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-90s.

