BAILEY, Colo. — A child was attacked by a mountain lion Wednesday.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the attack occurred in Bailey.

As of just before 9 p.m., the child was on the way to a hospital.

There is no word on the gravity of the child’s injuries.

CPW is investigating.

