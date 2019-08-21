CDOT: Closures will cause significant delays on I-25 over the weekend

NORTHGLENN, Colo. —Closures on southbound I-25 this weekend will cause significant delays in Northglenn and Westminster, according to the Colorado Department of transportation.

The paving projects will lead to overnight closures of two lanes, single-lane closures during the day and the full closure of the 120th Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-25, according to the release.

The closures will run from about 120th Avenue to 112th Avenue.

During the closures, drivers can continue on I-25 or detour on Huron Street to the west or Washington Street to the east. The following are the lane closures are expected from 120th Avenue to 112th Avenue/Community Center Drive:

Double lane closures

8 p.m. Friday-9 a.m. Saturday

7 p.m. Saturday-9 a.m. Sunday

7 p.m. Sunday-5:30 a.m. Monday

Single lane closures

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Full closure of the 120th Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-25

8 p.m. Friday-5:30 a.m. Monday. Drivers can use Huron Street or Washington Street to reach the 104th Avenue on-ramp to get onto southbound I-25

The Colorado Department of transportation also has tips for drivers as they deal with construction:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

One goal of the project, according to the release, is to add capacity with one Express Lane in each direction and resurfacing the road.

For more information about the project, call (303) 339-0225, email the team at i25.120thtoSH7@gmail.com, or check out the I-25 North Express Lanes project website and sign up for updates.

The new Express Lanes are estimated to be fully open by spring 2020.