Air Force Academy chapel to close in September for renovations

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA: United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel - the triangular steel structure is a frame of 100 identical tetrahedrons - the building includes Protestant, Catholic, Jewish and Buddhist areas - modernist architecture by Walter Netschof Skidmore, Owings and Merrill - photo by M.Torres

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs has announced it will close its cadet chapel for extensive renovations beginning in September.

KOAA-TV reports the military academy says Sept. 3 is the final day scheduled for visits prior to the chapel’s three-year closure.

Officials at the academy say a $158 million restoration and preservation project is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.

Officials say work crews are expected to remove furniture and conduct other preparation work between Sept. 3 and Nov. 1.

The chapel was originally scheduled to close in June, but the project was delayed.

The Air Force says the funds were reallocated for repairs at Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base following Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

The chapel is registered as a national historic landmark.

