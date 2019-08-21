Active-duty military train like Broncos for a day at Dove Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. -- Active-duty military got to train like the Denver Broncos at their Dove Valley facility Wednesday. It was part of USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Camp.

Fifty active-duty members of the military participated in the event. It was like a Broncos boot camp.

“It’s a way to bring up the military, say thanks for your service, create military appreciation awareness," said Kent Fortune, vice president of Colorado Springs USAA.

Service members were put through similar drills used by coaches to evaluate skill level.

"It gives them an opportunity for three or four hours to have fun, to get away from the hectic life of being in the military," said Fortune. “At the end of the day, if you see smiling faces on the active-duty military, that was a success."