× A lesson about dedication from a High School Biology teacher

LAKEWOOD — A Biology Teacher from Lakewood is teaching her students more than just science this year. They’re also learning a lesson about dedication.

Shanna Atzmiller teaches Honors Biology and Principles of Biomedical Science at Bear Creek High School. She’s been an instructor at the school for three years.

“I absolutely love teaching!” she said. “It’s a different thing every day!”

While most teachers spend their summer months off, Atzmiller does something different. She becomes a student herself!

“I’ve done internships for the last two summers in bioscience companies,” she said.

Atzmiller takes what she learns from the internships and applies that information to her classroom.

“Because I teach science I want to make sure my students have the scientific skills needed to go right into a science career right outside of High School,” she explained.

She’s made such an impact on her students, Atzmiller was even honored for her dedication.

“The Colorado BioScience Institute named me, ‘Educator of the Year’ last year,” she said.

For Atzmiller, it’s an honor and a pleasure to continue learning in her field. Especially since she gets to share that knowledge with her students.

“Being able to bring that [information] back to the classroom and then seeing the excitement in my students’ eyes and having those conversations that ‘This is what what scientists do — and you’re doing the work of scientists’ [excites them]!” she said.

Atzmiller just so happens to be an alumni of Bear Creek High School, also.