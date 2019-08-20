× Woman killed in officer-involved shooting on West Colfax identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman killed in a shooting involving Denver Police Department officers on West Colfax Avenue last week.

Jamie Fernandez, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers spotted a suspicious SUV at the 7-Eleven at West Colfax and Perry Street, according to DPD.

Police tried to contact Fernandez and a man who were inside the SUV. Fernandez got out and ran away while firing at officers, according to police.

Officers returned fire, striking her. She was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man who was in the vehicle was taken into custody and is cooperating with police. He was identified Friday as 31-year-old Justin Lucero.

According to a document obtained by FOX31, police found a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine on the floor of the suspects’ vehicle, along with a wrapper.

No officers were injured in the shooting.