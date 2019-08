STAPLETON, Colo.– A wind storm in Stapleton over the weekend sent dozens of mattresses flying through the air and it was all caught on camera.

Rob Manes took this wild video, calling it the “Great Mattress Migration of 2019”. Manes said this went on for about thirty minutes.

The mattresses were set up for an outdoor movie event. In the video, you can see people scrambling to try to slow the mattresses down.