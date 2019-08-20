Vehicle smashes pillars containing cremated remains at Centennial church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A vehicle smashed into pillars at a Centennial church that contained the ashes of three deceased people.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

It occurred some time between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7 at Smokey Hill Baptist Church, not far from East Smokey Hill Road and South Tower Road.

The pillars are part of a larger memorial at the church. They contain bricks etched with the names of deceased loved ones.

The three people's cremated remains were in urns inside of one of the destroyed pillars.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the investigator assigned to the case at: 720-874-3813 or emailing tyoung@arapahoegov.com