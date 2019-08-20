× Tests come back negative for blue-green algae at dog off leash area at Chatfield State Park

LITTLETON, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say all tests for blue-green algae at the dog off leash area at Chatfield State Park have come back negative.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tested samples from ponds at the park, specifically looking for toxins related to blue-green algae. No toxins were found in the samples, according to CPW.

The tests were conducted following a report that a dog died after visiting the dog off leash area. A veterinarian told the dog owner the cause of death in that dog was similar to symptoms associated with blue-green algae, according to CPW.

“We will continue to monitor the water quality throughout the park and if anything changes, alerts will be made to inform the public,” Chatfield State Park Manager Scott Roush said.

We have a complete list of tips to help you protect yourself and pets from Blue Green Algae. You can find it here.