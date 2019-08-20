Temperatures cool to the 80s Wednesday with scattered storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front is inching its way across Colorado overnight. This front will finally cool Denver's near-record high temperatures back down to the 80s for Wednesday.

Denver's average high temperature for this time of year is 87 degrees. Temperatures on the Front Range Wednesday will be just below that thanks to cloud cover and afternoon storms.

Storms will move in after 2 p.m. for the Interstate 25 corridor and there could be multiple rounds of storms that develop throughout Wednesday evening.

Some of Wednesday's storms have potential to become severe. A marginal risk is in place for the Front Range and eastern Plains, meaning hail and strong winds are possible with storms that develop.

Temperatures will stay seasonal on Thursday with isolated afternoon storm chances.

Drier and warmer weather moves in on Friday and lasts through the weekend.

