Man killed in semitruck rollover crash in Weld County identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was killed after a semitruck rolled over and landed in a creek in Weld County on Saturday has been identified.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office said 26-year-old Armando Munoz of Thornton died in the crash on Interstate 25 at mile marker 241 near Firestone about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Munoz was driving southbound on the interstate when a right front tire blew out, causing the truck to go onto the right shoulder where it hit a guardrail and a concrete bridge wall.

The truck then went off the bridge and came to rest in St. Vrain Creek about 30 feet below the highway.

Munoz was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s not known whether he was wearing a seat belt.

A final manner and cause of death are awaiting autopsy and laboratory reports.

The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

