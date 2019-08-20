Highway 85 open in Commerce City following crash involving truck, bicyclist

Posted 6:25 am, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46AM, August 20, 2019

COMMERCE CITY, Colo– A crash at around 4:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning between a truck and bicyclist shut down US 6 in both directions in Commerce City.

According to Commerce City police, the crash happened at East 69th Avenue and Colorado Highway 85.

During the investigation, police learned that a truck was traveling southbound on Highway 85 and hit a bicyclist traveling eastbound from East 69th Avenue who was in the intersection.

The male bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver and only occupant of the passenger truck was not injured, according to police.

You can get up to the minute traffic updates here.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.