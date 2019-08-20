× Highway 85 open in Commerce City following crash involving truck, bicyclist

COMMERCE CITY, Colo– A crash at around 4:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning between a truck and bicyclist shut down US 6 in both directions in Commerce City.

According to Commerce City police, the crash happened at East 69th Avenue and Colorado Highway 85.

During the investigation, police learned that a truck was traveling southbound on Highway 85 and hit a bicyclist traveling eastbound from East 69th Avenue who was in the intersection.

The male bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver and only occupant of the passenger truck was not injured, according to police.

