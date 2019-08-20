Stephen Balkam the founder of Family Online Safety Institute joined us this morning on how keeping our kids safe with today's modern technology. Family Online Safety's Good Digital Parenting program strives to empower parents with the tools they need to confidently navigate the digital world with their children.
What: Fireside Chat with Macaroni Kids and Stephen Balkam of FOSI to provide tips and resources for parents on Good Digital Parenting
When: Tuesday, August 20th 11:00AM
Where: Blue Spruce Brewing Company
10577 W Centennial Rd
Littleton, CO 80127
https://www.bluesprucebrewing.com/blue-spruce-brewing-home-page/littleton-home-page/AlertMe