Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephen Balkam the founder of Family Online Safety Institute joined us this morning on how keeping our kids safe with today's modern technology. Family Online Safety's Good Digital Parenting program strives to empower parents with the tools they need to confidently navigate the digital world with their children.

What: Fireside Chat with Macaroni Kids and Stephen Balkam of FOSI to provide tips and resources for parents on Good Digital Parenting

When: Tuesday, August 20th 11:00AM

Where: Blue Spruce Brewing Company

10577 W Centennial Rd

Littleton, CO 80127

https://www.bluesprucebrewing.com/blue-spruce-brewing-home-page/littleton-home-page/