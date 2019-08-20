Good Digital Parenting

Posted 11:10 am, August 20, 2019, by

Stephen Balkam the founder of Family Online Safety Institute joined us this morning on how keeping our kids safe with today's modern technology.  Family Online Safety's Good Digital Parenting program strives to empower parents with the tools they need to confidently navigate the digital world with their children.

What: Fireside Chat with Macaroni Kids and Stephen Balkam of FOSI to provide tips and resources for parents on Good Digital Parenting

When: Tuesday, August 20th 11:00AM
Where: Blue Spruce Brewing Company

10577 W Centennial Rd

Littleton, CO 80127

https://www.bluesprucebrewing.com/blue-spruce-brewing-home-page/littleton-home-page/

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.