WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump‘s son Eric and Eric’s wife, Lara, welcomed their second child Monday.

Eric Trump tweeted the news of the birth of Carolina Dorothy Trump.”

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 20, 2019

Carolina joins brother Eric Luke Trump, who is almost 2 years old.

Eric Trump shared photos on Instagram of the newborn and the family all together.

Carolina is President Trump’s 10th grandchild. Donald Trump Jr. has five children and Ivanka Trump has three children.