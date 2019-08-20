Douglas County School District superintendent says he will not allow teachers to be armed
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, Douglas County School District Superintendent Thomas Tucker made clear he will not allow teachers to be armed.
Suburban Douglas County is home to STEM School Highlands Ranch, where the most recent school shooting in Colorado took place.
The tragedy prompted a range of emotions, including a debate over whether to arm teachers.
“Teachers are not armed. We will fight tooth and nail with any school — whether it’s a neighborhood school or a charter school — if they decide to arm its teachers,” Tucker said.
Tucker said there will be no exceptions to the decision.
“If it’s a charter school, we will ask them to leave the Douglas County School District,” he said.
The movement to arm teachers has increased in intensity in recent years with groups forming to train educators.AlertMe