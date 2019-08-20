× Douglas County School District superintendent says he will not allow teachers to be armed

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, Douglas County School District Superintendent Thomas Tucker made clear he will not allow teachers to be armed.

Suburban Douglas County is home to STEM School Highlands Ranch, where the most recent school shooting in Colorado took place.

The tragedy prompted a range of emotions, including a debate over whether to arm teachers.

Video: Here is video of Douglas County Superintendent Thomas Tucker committing his district to not allowing teachers to be armed. He says if charter schools do it – they will be asked to leave the district. Just one of the many things coming out of today’s school safety meeting pic.twitter.com/EmNupFAc24 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 20, 2019

“Teachers are not armed. We will fight tooth and nail with any school — whether it’s a neighborhood school or a charter school — if they decide to arm its teachers,” Tucker said.

Tucker said there will be no exceptions to the decision.

“If it’s a charter school, we will ask them to leave the Douglas County School District,” he said.

The movement to arm teachers has increased in intensity in recent years with groups forming to train educators.