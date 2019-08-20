× Douglas County deputy’s car rammed during pursuit of stolen vehicle Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo.– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Lone Tree led to a pursuit near Quebec Street and Monarch Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A second crash happened near C-470 and South Quebec Street, and a deputy’s car was rammed in the process. No deputies were injured.

Two people were taken into custody following the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Their identities have not been released at this time.