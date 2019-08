× Douglas County deputy’s car rammed during pursuit of stolen vehicle Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo.– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Lone Tree led to a pursuit near Quebec Street and Monarch Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A second crash happened near C-470 and South Quebec Street, and a deputy’s car was rammed in the process. No deputies were injured.

Two people were taken into custody following the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.¬†¬†Their identities have not been released at this time.