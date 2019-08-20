Denver Zoo animals keep cool in record-breaking heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Animals at the Denver Zoo are keeping cool in the wake of record-breaking temperatures for this late in August; Monday, temperatures hit 99 degrees.

“Elephants will spend a lot of time in their pools, swimming around the bear as well," Denver Zoo Nutrition Manager Katrine Eschweiler said. "They do shed their coats in the summer, so if you see her shedding that’s her trying to cool off to get some extra weight off so she can cool off better.”

The zoo also makes frozen ice treats upon the request of an animal's keeper. Treats are tailored to an animal's specific dietary needs.

“We have frozen bones into ice for our predators. Stock frozen bones for some of our predators, so we stock femurs, shanks ribs so they have to tear into it physically get to their bone,” Eschweiler said.

The zoo says each animal also has a back room that visitors don't see that has air conditioning in the summer and warmer temperatures in the winter.