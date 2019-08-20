× Denver police responded to barricaded suspect at Federal and 20th

DENVER — Federal Boulevard was shut down in both directions on Tuesday afternoon because of a wanted person who is barricaded in a building, the Denver Police Department said.

Several officers responded to the 2000 block of Federal Boulevard, at West 20th Avenue. Several could be seen with weapons drawn.

Police said the suspect had a restraining order and was not supposed to be at the address.

Police were called just before noon an the SWAT team was dispatched about 2:15 p.m. when it was declared a barricade situation.

No one else was inside the building, police said.

Federal Boulevard was shut down in both directions and residents were asked to avoid the area.